Police release image of man they want to trace in connection to Burnley rape investigation

Detectives in Burnley are appealing for help in tracing a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape investigation.

The offence is reported to have happened at around 9am yesterday when a 14 year old girl was approached by an unknown man at the bottom of the steps close to Charter Walk car park.

Following extensive enquiries police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

Detective Inspector Tim McDermott said: “I understand that this is an extremely concerning incident and we have a number of officers dedicated to the inquiry.

“If you recognise the man pictured or have any information that could help our investigation and haven’t already spoken to us, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

“The girl continues to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Information can be reported directly to the enquiry team on 01282 472709. If you fail to get an answer, please dial 101 and quote log number 913 of 1 January.