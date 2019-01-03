Police release drink drive figures for Christmas and New Year period

Lancashire Police have released their December drink drive figures.

A total of 285 people were arrested in the county for drink or drug driving throughout the month.

This works out at around nine people a day.

Police put out several warnings to drivers to stay off the roads if they were having a drink over the Christmas and New Year period but it seems there were still plenty who did not heed the warning.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Those people who drink or drug drive selfishly put their safety and others at risk."