Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection to a robbery in Padiham.

The incident happened at Cheapside Mini Market in Padiham Road on Monday, November 5th, at around 8.30am.

A quantity of cash was stolen in the robbery and police believe the person in the CCTV image could have information which will help the inquiry.

If you know who the man is please call 101 quoting log number LC-20181105-0261 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.