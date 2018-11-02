Police release CCTV footage in search for attacker in Padiham shop robbery

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a serious robbery at a shop in Padiham.





Police were called to Padiham Stores in Hill Street after the man entered the premises at around 4-25pm demanding cash from the till. He threatened a male shop worker before spraying a canister in the victim’s face.

The pair started to fight, with a female worker, who also worked at the store, helping the victim before she was also assaulted.



The offender took some cash, cigarettes and a drink before making off from the scene in the direction of Green Street.

Both victims were treated at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for their injuries.

The severity of the attack has left the closeknit community in shock and police are hoping that someone may have seen something that could help them find the attacker.

Detective Constable Melissa Chadwick, of Burnley Police, said: “This was a shocking incident where a man and woman have been assaulted during a shop robbery.

"It is vital we find the man responsible as soon as possible.

“If you recognise the man described, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence, please contact police immediately.

“This is a mainly residential area and it was still daylight at the time of the offence.

"We believe someone must have seen what happened.”

The offender is described as white, aged 25 to 35-years-old, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short, wavy dark hair. He was wearing a dark grey fleece.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1097 of October 28.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.



