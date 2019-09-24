Police publish map of evacuation area as bomb squad officers continue investigations into 'suspicious' package at Burnley sports club

Police have published a map of the areas affected by the evacuation while officers investigate the discovery of a 'suspicious' package at Burnley Cricket Club.

Properties within the two circles on the map below have been evacuated while specialist officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit carry out their investigations at the club in Belvedere Road.

Police have said the evacuation is a precautionary measure and road closures are also in place so residents have been asked to avoid the area where possible.

A rest centre has been set up at St Peter's Centre for all the people who have been evacuated from the area.

A police spokesman said: "We are working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation but residents' safety is our priority.

"We would like to thank everyone for their continued patience."