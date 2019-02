Police are investigating after a group of youths ran amok in Burnley town centre last night.

In a series of several incidents the youths, aged between 12 and 18, caused criminal damage to cars and buildings.

They also ripped up plants and threw them around and hurled abuse towards anyone who challenged them.

Police have now increased patrols to deal with the problem which is occuring on a regular basis and they have also asked parents to be aware of where there children are in the evening.