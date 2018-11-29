Police officer injured after carer kicked out in protest at friend's arrest court told

A police officer ended up injured when a carer butted in and started kicking out after his friend was arrested, a court heard.



The officer suffered cuts and grazes to his hands and knees when Sohail Khan resisted being detained.

Khan, who claimed police had been "over- aggressive" with his friend, had to be PAVA sprayed in the trouble on Water Street, Nelson, on Wednesday, November 7th.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said the driver of a car had already been detained and was being spoken to by police whilst they waited for a van.

She said:" A second car turned up and the defendant came over and took a bag that had been removed from the original car, put it into his vehicle and left. " Khan was detained.

Mr David Lawson, defending, said Khan's friend had been arrested for dangerous driving and the defendant got involved after the event.

He said:" He believed the police were perhaps over- aggressive with his friend and for that reason he intervened."

Khan was detained and placed on the ground after taking his friend's belongings and whilst he was on the ground he kicked out.

Mr Lawson said:"Thankfully, the officer did not have to take any time off duty.

"The defendant was placed in custody for some time."

The solicitor added Khan was a carer for his elderly father.

The defendant, of Southfield Street, Nelson, admitted resisting police. He was told to pay a total of £195 in fines, costs and victim surcharge.

The Bench chairman told him: " Not a very sensible action on your part."