Police name tragic Burnley car crash victim

A Burnley man who died following a horrific car crash in the early hours of Saturday has been named.

Yasir Khan (23) died after a silver Mazda 6 containing three men collided with a lamppost in Colne Road, close to the junction with Jackson Street around 1-25am.

Mr Khan, the front seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Mr Khan’'s family said: “Yasir was the eldest child and had two younger sisters and a brother.

“He'd been the centre of the family since his father died and was involved in his care when he was at home before his death in July.

“Yasir attended school at Saint John Thursby in Burnley and latterly worked at Santas Pizza.”

The driver, aged 24, from Burnley suffered minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

The 26-year-old back seat passenger suffered back and leg injuries.

Prior to the collision, the vehicle had been requested to stop by the police and was being followed.

As a result, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who are conducting an independent investigation.

Det. Chief Supt. Neil Ashton said: “Our thoughts are with the families of these men at this incredibly difficult time. We have specially trained officers supporting them.

“If you think you saw anything that could help with the investigation please call us on 101 quoting incident number 136 of September 29th.”