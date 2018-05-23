Police name man killed in engineering company accident

The man who died after becoming trapped under machinery at an engineering company in Nelson has been named as Colin Willoughby.

Mr Willoughby (52) was working at Graham Engineering Ltd in Edward Street on the Whitewalls Industrial Estate in Nelson, when the accident happened.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at around 3pm but Mr Willoughby died at the scene.

A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive and Lancashire Police is now underway.

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Major Incident Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Mr Willoughby’s family and friends.

“We are working closely with the HSE to establish the circumstances surrounding Mr Willoughby’s death.”