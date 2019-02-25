Police make fresh appeal to find wanted Burnley sex offender

Police have renewed their appeal to find a sex offender from Burnley.

Foyzul Hoque (25) is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

He was convicted of sexual assault in 2014 and was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

DC Nick Spencer said: “If you have any information about his whereabouts, please let us know.

“Furthermore if Hoque is reading this appeal, I would encourage him to come forward and speak to officers.”

Hoque is described as being Asian, of slim build with short dark hair. He has links to East Lancashire, particularly Burnley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 01254 353246, 101 or email SOMUEAST@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. In an emergency, always call 999.