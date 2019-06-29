Police make direct appeal to man missing from Burnley to get in touch

Have you seen Scott Dixon?

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of the 27 year old who is missing from home in Burnley.

He was last seen on Creswick Avenue at around 11:50am today.

Scott was wearing blue shorts and had no top on. He is described as being 5ft nine, of medium build with short light brown styled hair.

Scott also has links to Great Harwood.

PC Ben Wignall of Burnley Police said: “We’re growing concerned for Scott’s welfare and would ask that anyone who has seen him gets in touch as soon as possible.

“Scott, if you see this appeal, please contact us and let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with information should call 01282 472123 or failing that, 101 and quote log number Lc-20190629-0706.