Police launch search for wanted man from Burnley

Police are searching for a wanted man from Burnley following an assault on a PCSO last month.

Officers would like to speak to Farhad Miah (22) after the assault which took place on Thursday, December 20th.

The incident resulted in the officer breaking his wrist which prevented him from making an arrest.

Miah is described as Asian, around 5ft 4ins, of slim build, with short black hair.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please email 92@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 07966 868045.

If you fail to get an answer, please dial 101 and ask for the Burnley Duty Sergeant.