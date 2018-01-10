Search

Police launch investigation after night-time bank raid

The Briercliffe branch of the Santander bank that was targeted by raiders on Monday evening.
An investigation has been launched following a bank raid in Burnley.

Police were called at around 8-10pm on Monday evening after reports of a burglary at Santander bank on the Briercliffe shopping centre in Briercliffe Road.

Do you recognise anyone on these CCTV images captured during a raid at the Santander bank in Briercliffe, Burnley, this week?

Three offenders had entered the bank and taken £200 in 10p coins.

Police have released CCTV images of three people they would like to interview in connection with the break-in.

Det Sgt Tony Atkins, of Burnley CID, said: “We are investigating a burglary at Santander bank in Burnley where the offenders made off with £200 in 10p coins.

“If you recognise these people or have been offered a significant amount of 10p pieces to trade for bank notes, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1229 of January 8.