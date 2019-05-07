Police launch inquiry into 'suspicious' Burnley house blaze

Lancashire Police have launched an inquiry into a suspicious house fire in Burnley.

A spokesman confirmed that inquiries were continuing into the blaze that broke out at the house in Parkinson Street at around 2-45am last Thursday.

Neighbouring properties had to be evacuated and residents also reported hearing exploding noises at the scene.

Two people were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and to be checked over as a precaution.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were required at the mid terraced property.

Crews used two hosereels, two jets and wore four sets of breathing apparatus to tackle the flames.

A positive ventilation fan was also needed to clear the property of smoke.

Crews from Burnley remained at the scene for several hours after the fire.