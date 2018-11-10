Police launch appeal to find missing Burnley pensioner

Police are asking for members of the public for help in trying to find a 77-year-old woman who hasn't returned home after a trip to the cinema.

Jean Wilde-Mills has been reported missing today (November 10th). She is last believed to have gone to Reel Cinema in Burnley and has not returned home.

Jean lives in the Barden area of Burnley.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Can you help? Jean was last seen wearing a Christmas pudding bobble hat and has a walker with flowers on it. If you have any information about her whereabouts please call 101 quoting log number 279 of 10th November."