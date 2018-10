Can you identify the man in this CCTV image?

Police would like to speak to him and another man in connection to a burglary which took place a month ago.

The incident happened in Coal Clough Lane, Burnley, at 2pm on Wednesday, September 12th.

If you have any information please contact PC 320 Wood at 320@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference EF1814223.