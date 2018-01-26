Police launch appeal for missing man (78)

Police have launched an appeal for a missing pensioner who has not been seen since yesterday morning.

Melvyn Dillon was last seen in the Manchester Road area of Burnley at 11am and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is five feet six inches tall, of medium build with blue eyes and short grey hair. He is also clean shaven.

Melvyn was last seen wearing black pin-stripe trousers, a brown duffle coat, grey Ugg boots and a purple chiffon scarf.

He is known to travel on trains.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 1431 of 25th January.