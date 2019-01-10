Police launch appeal for help to find Burnley teenager who has been missing for five days

Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl who has been missing from home in Burnley for five days.

Hannah Wilkinson ,who is 18, was last seen in the Burnley area at around 4-30pm on Saturday, January 5th.

Hannah is described as a white female, slimly built and around five feet four inches tall.

She has blonde hair usually worn down. She was wearing a red and white coat with black leggings and black Nike trainers.

A police spokesman said they were now concerned for Hannah's welfare and are asking the public for their help to find her.

If you have seen Hannah or have any information, please ring 101 quoting log reference 0260 of the 10th January.