Police issue warning after illegal off road bike seized in Burnley

Police have issued a warning after an off road bike that was being ridden illegally in Burnley was seized today.

The machine was seized while officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol on the canal at Gannow were alerted to it by members of the public.

Officers intercepted the bike using their e bikes and stopped the 16-year-old rider.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Let this be a warning that we will continue to act on information received and seize off road motorbikes when they are being ridden illegally."