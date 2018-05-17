Police issue warning after garden furniture thieves strike in Burnley

Police have issued a warning to householders to keep their gardens, sheds and garages secure after thieves stole furniture and tools.

Furniture that was taken from the garden of house in Ightenhill on Tuesday night was recovered by police after it was spotted for sale on social media within 24 hours.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing the items.

A haul of electrical equipment was also recovered on the same night.

Police have now warned residents to keep their property secure and to store away items that could be taken.

If you suspect something of being stolen ring 101 and quote log 243 of 16th May 2018.