Police issue urgent warning after fraudster tries to steal cash from Burnley pensioner

An urgent warning has been issued to elderly people in Burnley to beware of a fraudster posing as a police officer.

The victim was contacted by the person pretending to be a police officer who informed her of a fraud on her bank accounts.

She has then been asked to withdraw a large amount of money in cash and the police would call round and ensure it was deposited somewhere safe.

Believing the fraudster to be genuine the victim agreed to do so and the scammer even even sent a local taxi to take them to the bank.

Fortunately the elderly person's daughter found out what was going on and contacted the local police and no money was stolen.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "The police will NEVER contact anyone with such a request and any such calls should be ignored and the receiver replaced.

"This is a scam and we would ask anyone who falls victim to it to please contact "Action Fraud" with any information and the local police via 101."