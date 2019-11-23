Police issue appeal to public as second cannabis farm found in Burnley

Police have recovered over 300 plants from a cannabis farm found at an address in Burnley.

Officers from the Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Burnley Taskforce found the plants located across four floors at the house.

An image of some of the plants found at the second cannabis farm in Burnley this week.

This was the second find of this nature for police as earlier in the week they discovered another cannabis farm at a house in Leyland Road in the town.

The discovery was made by chance as officers had been called out to investigate the property as it had been reported as being insecure.

A police spokesman said: "Please report any suspicious activity as cannabis farms can be potentially very dangerous as on most occasions the electric has been tampered with."