Police investigation after man found unconscious in Burnley boating lake

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found unconscious in a boating lake in a park in Burnley.

The incident happened at around 9-35am this morning (Wednesday) when a 20-year-old man was found in water within Thompson Park on the Ormerod Road side of the bridge.

Thompson Park

He had been in the water for an unknown period of time and was later airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester where he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives are trying to piece together the man’s movements in the build up to him being found.

A police spokesman said: "We believe the man had been in the park with two male friends close to the bridge for some time and may have been seen by and spoke to a number of people.

"It is likely that the park would have been fairly busy around that time and so we would urge anyone who saw or spoke to this group to contact us as soon as possible.

"You can call 101 quoting incident 369 of October 31st."