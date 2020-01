The body of a man has been found in the ‘straight mile’ section of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Officers were called at around 8-55am today to reports a body had been found in the canal close to Yorkshire Street.

Emergency services attended with the body of a man recovered from the water.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify him.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is under way.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0377 of January 4.