Police investigate suspected arson attack after Burnley caravan set on fire

Fire crews were called to Shackleton Street, yesterday evening after reports of caravan on fire.

On arrival they discovered the fire had spread to the gable end of a nearby property and they used two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The incident happened at 8-30pm and an investigation has been launched.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines from Burnley were called to a fire involving a caravan on Shackleton Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene they could see that the fire had spread to the gable end of a domestic property and they used two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately."