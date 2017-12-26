Police investigate Burnley Christmas Day dog attack

Have you seen this man?

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a dog and its owner were allegedly attacked.

Police appeal for information

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to the incident, which occurred at around 9am on Christmas Day (Monday) in the Gawthorpe area of Burnley.

A golden retriever named Charlie sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked. Police said the "offending dog" was off the lead and locked onto Charlie after attempting to attack another dog which Charlie was trying to protect.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "Charlie's owner was also assaulted following the incident. Police are looking to trace the man in the photograph in relation to the incident as he fled the scene following the assault.

"If you can help, please pass any information onto PC Tom GIBBONS at 4268@lancashire.pnn.police.uk"