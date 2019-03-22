Police investigate alleged sexual assault in Burnley

An investigation has been launched after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on the canal towpath in the early hours of today.

Patrols have been stepped up in and around the Finsley Gate area of the town, near to Thompson Park, after the incident, which is alleged to have happened at 1-45am.

A police cordon has been A cordon has been put up next to some construction work taking place under the bridge.

No arrests have been made as officers have said they are currently trying to establish exactly what happened.

Police are appealing for information.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are investigating an allegation of a sexual assault in Burnley.

"It was reported at around 1.45am today (Friday) that a woman had been sexually assaulted on the canal tow path, close to Thompson Park.

"Officers are currently trying to establish exactly what has occurred. No arrests have been made as yet.

"Patrols have been stepped up in the area to offer reassurance to residents.

"Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 91 of March 22nd."