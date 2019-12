Police are becoming increasingly worried over the whereabouts of a missing Burnley 14-year-old.

Jamil Islam, who is described as an Asian male, 5ft 6in. and of slim build, was last seen on Wednesday.

He was wearing a black Stone Island jacket, dark blue jeans and white trainers. Officers believe he is still in the Burnley area.

Anybody with information can contact Burnley Police on 101.