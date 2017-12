Do you recognise this man?

Police would like to speak to him after a woman was harrassed in Burnley on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1-50pm in Shuttleworth Street.

The woman was walking to work when the man became abusive towards her. He is described as Asian, in his late 20s or early 30s, 5ft 7ins and slim build.

He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit top, with a NASA logo on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01282 472129 or 101 quoting log ref LC-20171218-0593.