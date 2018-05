Police have released an image of a man they believe is responsible for the theft of a bicycle from Burnley town centre.



The pedal cycle was taken from outside CEX in the Charter Walk centre on Friday, April 27th at 10-15am.

Do you recognise this man who police believe may be responsible for stealing pedal cycle from Burnley town centre?

The bike is described as a diamond, black and silver mountain bike with black forks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and quote EF1805815.