Police hunt Burnley man after he absconds from prison

A man who absconded from prison is wanted by police.

Lee Conroy (44) formerly of Talbot Street, Burnley, absconded from HMP Kirkham yesterday and has failed to return.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with receding grey hair.

Conroy was sentenced to 30 months in prison at Burnley Crown Court for burglary in April, 2018.

He has links to the Lancashire and Greater Manchester areas.

Officers are urging people not to approach him but to instead contact police.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Conroy is wanted after absconding from prison.

“He could be violent and people are advised not to approach him but instead contact police.

“Furthermore we would encourage Conroy, if he sees this appeal, to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email Westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1629 of March 26.