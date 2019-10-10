Police extremely concerned for missing Padiham woman

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing woman from Padiham.



Jennifer Singleton (53) was last spoken to at 2-30pm today when she is believed to have left her home address.

She has not been in contact since and police have said this is extremely out of character for her.

Jennifer is described as white, 5ft 3in., with long red curly hair and has a stud piercing in her top lip. She is believed to be wearing a burgundy cardigan.

Any sightings or information can be reported to Burnley Police on 101 quoting log 1212 of 10/10.