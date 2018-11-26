Police dog brought in to help arrest would-be thief in Burnley after tip off from public

A police dog was brought in to help apprehend a man on suspicion of burglary in Burnley in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to the Ightenhill area after receiving calls that a male had been spotted shining a torch into vehicles and properties.

The team was joined by police dog Nouchka and a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

If anyone has any further information that may have seen anything suspicious at around 4am they are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log number LC-20181126-0127.