Motorists are being asked to avoid the A59 in Sawley Brow, near Clitheroe, after a collision this morning (Saturday).

Emergency services are at the scene dealing with the incident.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "A59 at Sawley Brow is closed due to a road traffic accident. Please avoid this area if at all possible to allow emergency services to work at the scene"

More details will follow on this website.