Police continue inquiries into 'suspicious' device found at Padiham petrol station

Police are continuing to investigate a suspicious device that was found attached to a cash machine at a Padiham petrol station yesterday.

The machine, located on the forecourt of the Texaco garage in Burnley Road, has now been deactivated and covered in security tape by police after the dramatic incident yesterday.

Police have placed security tape around the ATM that officers believe was targeted by thieves yesterday.

After it was discovered at around 3pm, bomb squad officers were called to the scene and a 100 metre cordon put in place. The road was also closed to traffic from the George IV pub down to the petrol station until 6pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The device was attached to the cash machine and had caused some damage.

"It is believed whoever is responsible for this intended to steal money from the machine but our inquiries into this are continuing."

This was the second time in a day teams from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were called out in the Burnley area.

At lunch-time yesterday officers attended Burnley Cricket Club after a 'suspicious' object, later confirmed as a suitcase, was found.

Up to 50 homes and businesses in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure and the case was later declared as safe.