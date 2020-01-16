Police concerns grow for missing Burnley teen (15)

Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of missing a Burnley teenager.



Jazmin Pickles was last seen in the area of Trafalgar Street, Burnley, at 3pm but has been missing from her home address since 12-30pm yesterday.

Jazmin Pickles

She is described as white, 5ft, slim build, light brown hair tied in a bun, wearing a black bubble jacket and a school uniform.

She is believed to still be in the Burnley area.

Anybody with information can be contacted on 101, quoting log reference 802 of 15th January.