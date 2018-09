Police have put out an appeal to find a woman who has been missing from home for five days.

Leanne Earnshaw went missing from Vernon Street, Nelson, last Friday at 9pm and police now have growing concerns for her.

She is 5ft 4in, of very slim build with blue eyes and has long hair, dyed black.

If you have seen her or have information about Leanne contact police quoting log number LC-20180901-0770 .