Police close road and pavements in Burley due to emergency incident

An emergency incident has led to a road being closed a road in Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Mar 2024, 17:35 GMT
Officers are currently on the scene assisting North West Fire and Rescue with an incident on Calder Street.

Officers have closed the road and pavements on St James’ Street between the junctions of Queen's Lancashire Way and Brown Street. Please plan your journey to avoid the area.

