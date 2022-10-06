News you can trust since 1877
Police close road after serious accident in Ribble Valley this morning

A road has been closed in Sawley after a serious accident this morning.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:02 pm - 1 min read
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:02 pm

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision between a car and a lorry which happened just before 11am in Gisburn Road.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

