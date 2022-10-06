Police close road after serious accident in Ribble Valley this morning
A road has been closed in Sawley after a serious accident this morning.
By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:02 pm
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:02 pm
Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision between a car and a lorry which happened just before 11am in Gisburn Road.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for some time.