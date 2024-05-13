Police close part of Manchester Road in Burnley due to collapsed culvert
Motorists are being advised by police not to attempt to cross a section of a main road in Burnley which has partially collapsed.
Manchester Road by the junction of Calderbrook Avenue and Reynolds Street has been closed by officers this evening due to a collapsed culvert.
A spokesman said: “Please follow the diversions that are in place until the road is re-opened. We have been notified that people are moving the cones to get through the closure. This is extremely dangerous and could cause damage to your vehicle.”