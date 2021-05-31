Police close motorway in Burnley in both directions

The M65 has been closed in both directions

Highways England reported that police were leading the response to an ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene.

The motorway is closed in both directions between Junction 10 (Burnley and Padiham A671) and Junction 11 (Burnley).

Highways England have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management.

Due to the nature of this incident the agency is not able to advise how long the closure is likely to remain in place.