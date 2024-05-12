Police close Crown Point Road in Burnley due to road traffic collision

By Dominic Collis
Published 12th May 2024, 10:35 BST
Crown Point Road in Burnley is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

The road is currently closed entirely from Burnley Road to Woodplumpton Road.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area as it is expected the road will be closed for some time.

