Police close Crown Point Road in Burnley due to road traffic collision
Crown Point Road in Burnley is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
The road is currently closed entirely from Burnley Road to Woodplumpton Road.
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area as it is expected the road will be closed for some time.
