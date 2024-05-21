Police close Brunshaw Road in Burnley due to road traffic collision

By Dominic Collis
Published 21st May 2024, 13:03 BST
Police have closed a road in Burnley following a traffic accident.

Officers confirmed that Brunshaw Road has just been closed due to a road traffic collision and that they anticipate it “will be closed for some time.”

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes until further notice.

