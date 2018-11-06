Police charge Burnley man after allegedly threatening people with a machete

A Burnley man has been charged with affray and possession of a blade in public after he allegedly threatened people with a machete in Market Promenade last month.



Burnley and Padiham Police confirmed that Lee Barnett (35), of Kinross Street, has been charged following the incident, which took place at around around 11.15am on October 26th and which saw officers attend the scene and arrest Barnett after making enquiries.

According to police, Barnett has been charged with affray and possession of a blade in a public place and bailed to appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on November 20th