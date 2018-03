Snow that fell overnight has left a picturesque area of Burnley cut off.

And these photographs taken by Andy Wilkinson, who lives at Catlow Bottoms, Briercliffe, show a police car hidden in the drifting snow.

It's a winter whiteout at Catlow Bottom, Briercliffe.

The vehicle has been there all night, stranded just below the Catlow hamlet where the road is totally impassable.

Andy took the pictures just to show how bad the snow was in the area and also leading the Shooters Arms in Southfield Lane.