Police boss warns small Burnley, Pendle, and Ribble Valley businesses against dangers of cyber crime

Speaking at an event about online criminal activity, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner has warned that small and medium sized businesses across the county are the most vulnerable to cyber criminals.

Already one of the biggest challenges facing policing as those targeted by cyber criminals don't normally have the correct protections in place, online crime is a hot-button topic in Lancashire, with around 180 people from local businesses attending a recent event focused on how to stay safe in the modern age of technology.

Having last year launched the 'Be Cyber Wise' campaign in an attempt to help businesses and the public get a clear view of what the cyber risks are and how to improve their online security, the commissioner also highlighted the importance of reporting all online crimes to Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime.

"Online crime accounts for over half of all crime committed every day and this is set to grow rapidly," said Mr Grunshaw, who is also the National Association of Police and Crime Commissioners' Lead for Fraud and Cyber Crime. "Prevention has to be at the forefront.

"Businesses, especially small and medium sized businesses, are one of the main at risk groups and by highlighting the techniques that online criminals we can help more people protect themselves and avoid becoming victims," he added. "By working together in partnership regionally, nationally, and internationally, we can stay one step ahead of online criminals in the constantly evolving digital world."

Detective Inspector Andy Horne from Lancashire Constabulary said: “Lancashire Police is committed to tackling all forms of cyber crime, especially where the offenders target the most vulnerable. We focus on four Ps – Prevent, Protect, Prepare, and Pursue with much of our work about educating people and enterprises around how they can make themselves more secure.

“The Constabulary also supports a network of skilled Cyber Special Cyber Volunteers who work tirelessly to provide additional cyber crime resources at the local level, often running digital drop-ins where anyone with questions or concerns can receive face to face advice from a skilled digital volunteer," he continued.