Police boss announces new funding for projects tackling Lancashire re-offenders

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner has praised a number of projects which have succeeded in tackling re-offending, announcing that the fund is now open to new applications..



Having provided £160,000 to nine successful projects across Lancashire in September last year, the county's Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, has announced that charities' and organisations' bids are welcome for a further £80,000 available across four local 'Reducing Re-offending Boards' covering the north, south, east, and west of the county.

With last year also seeing the appointment of a new chair to help ensure there is consistency in each area and that they work towards the commissioner's priorities, the programme is aiming to address the concerns and needs of local people.

"It has been fantastic to hear the real difference the funding has been making both for individuals and communities across the county," said Mr Grunshaw. "Policing alone cannot prevent people re-offending. [Distributing] further funding allows us to build on this work, which is helping turn people's lives around and making Lancashire a safer place.

"Tackling crime and re-offending is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan and supporting initiatives that help people to move away from a life of crime and break the cycle of re-offending makes a real difference in their lives and in our neighbourhoods," he added.

Jerry Graham, Independent Chair of the Local Reducing Re-offending Boards, said: “By having all four local boards involved in the application process, we can really understand the potential of each project to make a real difference across Lancashire in a way which addresses local concerns.

“We hope this will build on the work already being done following the funding that was given last year which has already clearly been making a difference," she continued.

The reducing re-offending funding is currently open for applications until 9am on 25th February of this year. For more information, head to: https://lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/our-money/grant-funding/lancashire-reducing-reoffending