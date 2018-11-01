Police arrest teenager after alleged assault on Burnley taxi marshal (61)

A man has been arrested following a public appeal for information after an alleged assault in Burnley.

Following the appeal, an 18-year-old man from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated wounding and released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The incident happened around 12.45am on Sunday, September 9th, when a 61-year-old man had been marshalling taxis in St James Street.

He was approached by another man and allegedly racially abused and attacked, suffering a broken jaw.