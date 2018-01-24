Police appeal to trace missing Burnley girls

Police are appealing for help in tracing two missing girls from Burnley.

Sixteen-year-old Macey Durkin and Olivia Durkin (13) are missing from Worsthorne, and police believe they are together.

Olivia Durkin

A police spokesman said: "We spoke to Olivia on Wednesday, on her mobile, and we believe she is staying with friends in the Burnley area. We are concerned someone is housing a young and vulnerable 13 year old girl.

"This person may be committing offences and as such we will respond appropriately to any information provided.

"Olivia is described as white with shoulder length light brown hair. Olivia was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit top, black jeans, with grey bubble jacket and grey adidas trainers.

"If you have any information which may help in finding Olivia then please contact police quoting incident log reference LC-20180123-0318."