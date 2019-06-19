Police appeal to reunite jewellery stolen in Burnley burglary with rightful owner

Do you recognise any of these items of jewellery?

Police recovered the pieces, a watch, bracelet and two necklaces, in Burnley in April.

They suspect that the items were stolen and despite sending out an appeal at the time no-one came forward to claim them.

A police spokesman said: "We are sure the items mean something to someone and we really want to reunite these items with whoever they belong to."

If you recognise the jewellery, or believe it’s yours, please e-mail Daniel.Healey@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.